Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

As US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling of the Pandemic, has once again made a bizarre statement that has raised eyebrows.

Trump has argued it is "a badge of honour" that the US has the world's highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections.

He said that the higher cases mean that US has a better testing than most countries.

Hosting his first cabinet meeting since the US outbreak began, Trump said 'So when we have a lot of cases.

I don't look at that as a bad thing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump says virus total is a 'badge of honour'

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump says virus total is a 'badge of honour'SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES With 1.5 million...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indu37641061

Indu RT @yogendrapal72: BBC News - Trump says US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' #coronavirus #coronarvirues #CoronaOutbreak #C… 1 hour ago

paoloigna1

paolo ignazio marong Bizzarra teoria in un mondo sempre più campato in aria #covid19 #coronavirus BBC News - Trump says US topping world… https://t.co/jJ7CTAzpdk 2 hours ago

drkhinmaungoo

khinmaungoo RT @DailyUSTimes: “By the way, you know when you say that we lead in cases, that’s because we have more testing than anybody else.” #coron… 2 hours ago

boceadagain

Barry O C BBC News - Trump says US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' https://t.co/Dq7Dd0TaDB #covid19 #USA #coronavirus What a fuckwit 3 hours ago

rupokri123

Rifat Islam Rupok Trump says US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' Mr Trump argues the US having the most coronavirus cas… https://t.co/4upM5kPZve 3 hours ago

WTXbusiness

WTX News Business #Trump says #US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' #coronavirus https://t.co/GoYpSFIRAx 3 hours ago

WtxNews

WTX News #Trump says #US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' #coronavirus https://t.co/U5ZYc3cnPH 3 hours ago

jassemi

Ala Trump says US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour' #coronavirus #TrumpDepression https://t.co/Mln1kv7GEF 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Covid cases a 'badge of honour' [Video]

Trump says Covid cases a 'badge of honour'

The president says the 1.5 million confirmed US coronavirus cases were "a great tribute to testing".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:08Published
Spreading awareness in the Glades [Video]

Spreading awareness in the Glades

Belle Glade has been called a hot spot for the virus after 40 percent of patients at Lakeside Medical Center were testing positive earlier this month. On Tuesday, positive cases of COVID-19 stood at..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:00Published