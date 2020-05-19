Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

As US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling of the Pandemic, has once again made a bizarre statement that has raised eyebrows.

Trump has argued it is "a badge of honour" that the US has the world's highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections.

He said that the higher cases mean that US has a better testing than most countries.

Hosting his first cabinet meeting since the US outbreak began, Trump said 'So when we have a lot of cases.

I don't look at that as a bad thing.