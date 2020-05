Delta Township neighbors frustrated with flooding

Lake Willow is what people have named the flooded area just north of Willow Highway, however, even though they named it they're not exactly fond of it.

SOME HOMES IN DELTA TOWNSHIP AREBECOMING LAKEFRONT PROPERTIES...BUTTHAT'S NOT WHAT THOSE HOMEOWNERSWANT.FOX 47'S KELLAN BUDDY TALKEDWITH RESIDENTS WHO LIVE NEAR..WHAT THEY'RE CALLING..

"LAKEWILLOW"."WE HAVE TO DRAIN THE SWAMP.""THE WATER'S PROGRESSIVELYGOTTEN WORSE, AND THIS IS THEWORST IT'S EVER BEEN."NEIGHBORS SAY LAKE WILLOW...ASIT'S BEEN CALLED...HAS MADEITSELF KNOWN OVER THE LASTFOUR YEARS.THEY SAY IT'S NOT EXACTLY ANEYESORE..."I MEAN IT IS BEAUTIFUL TO HAVETHE WATER ACROSS THE STREET LIKEA LAKE FRONT PROPERTY..."...BUT IT'S BECOMING MORE OF ACHORE THAN A CHARM...EXCESSWATER NOW SPILLING OVER INTOTHEIR YARDS."IT KEEPS GETTING BIGGER, NOWIT'S A REAL PAIN."MICHELLE GUILD WANTS LAKE WILLOWDRAINED"IT'S VERY FRUSTRATING BECAUSEWE HAVE NO CONTROL."BOTH MICHELLE GUILD AND TEDHANLON TELL ME THEY'VE REACHEDOUT TO DELTA TOWNSHIP AND THEEATON COUNTY DRAIN COMMISSION.TED HANLON WANTS LAKE WILLOWDRAINED"THEY SAID THERE WAS NO DRAINTHERE SO THERE'S NOTHING THEYCAN DO, WELL THERE'S GOTTA BESOMETHING SOMEONE CAN DO.""THEY ALSO RECOMMENDED THAT ICONTACT THE OWNERS."EATON COUNTY'S PARCEL MAP SHOWSTHE 87-ACRE LOT IS OWNED BYUNIFIED GROUP LLC.GUILD TELLS ME SHE'S SENTEMAILS...AND WAS TOLD THELANDOWNERS WOULD HAVE TOPETITION THE COUNTY DRAINCOMMISSION TO START THE PROCESSOF BUILDING A DRAIN."AT THIS POINT, IT'S JUST KINDOF AT A SITTING POINT, THERE'SNO RESOLUTION.

IT'S BASICALLYGOING TO BETHE OWNER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO DOSOMETHING WITH THE FIELD."KELLAN BUDDY, FOX 47 NEWSWE CHECKED WITH THE COUNTY DRAINCOMMISSIONER... WHO CONFIRMED...THERE ISNO DRAIN IN THIS AREA... SO IT'SUP TO THE LANDOWNERS.WE ALSO ASKED DELTA TOWNSHIP FORA COMMENT ON THE FLOODIN