Ashley HomeStore Facing Heat Over Customer Service Struggles; Damaged Or Incomplete Orders And Slow Refunds Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:51s - Published 4 days ago Ashley HomeStore Facing Heat Over Customer Service Struggles; Damaged Or Incomplete Orders And Slow Refunds Incomplete orders, struggles to get refunds and exchanges, hour-long calls with customer service. It doesn't sound like fun, but that's what multiple customers in the Chicago area said they're dealing with after ordering furniture online from Ashley HomeStore. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Becky Kayes @cbschicago this doesn't surprise my AT ALL! I've been waiting for my refund from @AshleyHomeStore for almost a YEA… https://t.co/gOupTS8oS0 13 hours ago Tim McNicholas Incomplete orders, struggles to get refunds & exchanges, hour-long calls with customer service. Ashley HomeStore no… https://t.co/dBAm4q3gjK 2 days ago Brad Robinson @AshleyHomeStore I fought for weeks to get my refund. After a argument with manager at @synchrony, my account was c… https://t.co/wsBt44SBHp 2 days ago Iveygirl08 Ashley HomeStore Facing Heat Over Customer Service Struggles; Damaged Or Incomplete Orders And Slow Refu... #Topbuzz https://t.co/Z2j25cpzeq 3 days ago maxzambito https://t.co/wJ757IDF7J I will leave this here @AshleyHomeStore https://t.co/wMJzMCsUen 4 days ago Wendy Widom RT @cbschicago: Incomplete orders, refund and exchange struggles, and hour-long calls with customer service: that's what multiple customers… 4 days ago CBS Chicago Incomplete orders, refund and exchange struggles, and hour-long calls with customer service: that's what multiple c… https://t.co/PIH6ZN94Pv 4 days ago PAPO™ RT @cbschicago: Ashley HomeStore Facing Heat Over Customer Service Struggles; Damaged Or Incomplete Orders And Slow Refunds https://t.co/AJ… 4 days ago