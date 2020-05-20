Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, questioned Uttar Pradesh government's intention for not allowing bus service arranged by congress party for migrant workers.

While taking to ANI, Pilot said, "If Congress is arranging food and buses for people, every government should welcome it.

Not providing permission at borders, arresting leaders and doing petty politics, is it justified?

It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses." Pilot also said that centre and state governments should come together and arrange basic facility to migrant workers who are the actual developer of the nation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asdfg65828761

asdfg RT @Puneetvizh: Row over transporting migrants: Rajasthan minister demands that Adityanath be booked. Sachin Pilot says UP govt doing petty… 3 minutes ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH Row over transporting migrants: Rajasthan minister demands that Adityanath be booked. Sachin Pilot says UP govt doi… https://t.co/6IvmIz7oNh 9 minutes ago

tanveerjk1

TJK RT @ttindia: Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot has accused the UP govt of doing petty politics over the issue of buses for migrants, while a… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in judicial custody for 14 days [Video]

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in judicial custody for 14 days

A Lucknow Court has sent UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu to judicial custody for 14 days. Ajay Kumar Lallu's medical test and corona test have also been done by the administration before keeping..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row [Video]

FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over politics on exodus of migrant workers. "If she (Priyanaka Gandhi) really focused about UP govt, she should see..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published