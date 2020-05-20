UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, questioned Uttar Pradesh government's intention for not allowing bus service arranged by congress party for migrant workers.

While taking to ANI, Pilot said, "If Congress is arranging food and buses for people, every government should welcome it.

Not providing permission at borders, arresting leaders and doing petty politics, is it justified?

It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses." Pilot also said that centre and state governments should come together and arrange basic facility to migrant workers who are the actual developer of the nation.