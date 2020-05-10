Adorable Pets Delivered to Homes in Brazil to Help with COVID-19 Emotional Stress
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published
The mayor's office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil started the "Pet Delivery" campaign, dropping off cuties to homes around the city, helping people cope with the stress and anxiety during the coronavirus lockdown.
