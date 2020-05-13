Karnataka Congress protest against COVID-19 package, calls it 'bogus announcement'

Congress party leaders in Karnataka staged protest over COVID-19 relief package and amendment in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) act in front of Gandhi statue at the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

The president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah led the protest.

DK Shivakumar said, "COVID-19 relief package is a bogus announcement.

On the other side State government is amending APMC act, which will only going to benefit only internal companies and not the farmer of the country."