Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karnataka Congress protest against COVID-19 package, calls it 'bogus announcement'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Karnataka Congress protest against COVID-19 package, calls it 'bogus announcement'

Karnataka Congress protest against COVID-19 package, calls it 'bogus announcement'

Congress party leaders in Karnataka staged protest over COVID-19 relief package and amendment in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) act in front of Gandhi statue at the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

The president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah led the protest.

DK Shivakumar said, "COVID-19 relief package is a bogus announcement.

On the other side State government is amending APMC act, which will only going to benefit only internal companies and not the farmer of the country."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kisan_Karnataka

Karnataka Kisan Congress RT @Kisan_MH: On seeking information regarding the PM CARES fund an FIR has been registered against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, therefore on 26th Ma… 1 day ago

Kisan_Karnataka

Karnataka Kisan Congress RT @Kisan_Odisha: On seeking information regarding the PM CARES fund an FIR has been registered against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, therefore on 26t… 2 days ago

bansykalappa

bansy kalappa RT @gadekal2020: Karnataka Pradesh mahila Congress members staging protest Infront of DG& IGP office against minister madhuswamy for his ba… 6 days ago

gadekal2020

M.Nagaraja Gadekal Karnataka Pradesh mahila Congress members staging protest Infront of DG& IGP office against minister madhuswamy for… https://t.co/ujECrS0pwr 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Finance Minister hits back at Congress for calling economic package announcement 'TV serial' [Video]

Finance Minister hits back at Congress for calling economic package announcement 'TV serial'

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman reacted sharply on the comments made by Congress over the COVID-19 economic package announcement. "If Congress can call Govt of India announcing a package at a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
PM Modi's speech: Cong says 'headline hunting', BJP calls announcement historic [Video]

PM Modi's speech: Cong says 'headline hunting', BJP calls announcement historic

BJP lauded PM Modi’s economic package for India while Congress dubbed it as “headline hunting”. BJP President JP Nadda said the package will support the poor and MSMEs and give a quantum jump to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published