Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

High pressure is building in from the west & will control our weather into Saturday.

Today, we're going to have plenty of sun with nicer temperatures and not that much wind.

Highs will be in the low-70s, though an eastery breeze will keep us much cooler by the lake and bay.

Tonight will be dry, nice and quiet.

Lows will be in the upper-40s.

Thursday also looks like a pretty day again with some sun and highs around 70, though cooler lakeside.

We should see a stretch of sunshine for the rest of the work week and into the weekend with temperatures warming into the low- to mid-70s.

There are signs that some areas could see their first 80s of year Sunday.

A hit or miss storm is possible over the 3 day weekend.