Randy Price, a trusted voice in Boston news signing off Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:37s - Published now After nearly 40 years in Boston TV, NewsCenter 5's Randy Price is signing off. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Randy Price, a trusted voice in Boston news signing off BRING BACK THEIR ECONOMIES WHILEPROTECTING THE PUBLIC.AWAY WE GO.IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE THE MOMENTIS FINALLY HERE.ANTOINETTE: BUT WE CAN HARDLYSAY GOODBYE TO A MAN WHO HASMEANT SO MUCH TO US AND TO ALLOF YOU WITHOUT ONE FINAL TRIPDOWN RANDY PRICE MEMORY LANE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this