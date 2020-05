Officials say this year.

The belmont stakes will kick off the traditional triple crown horse racing series.

The race is set for june 20th in elmont, just east of new york city.

The belmont stakes is usually the final leg of the triple crown.

But because of the pandemic..

This year..

The kentucky derby is scheduled for september fifth at churchill downs in louisville... and the preakness stakes is slated for october third at pimlico race course in