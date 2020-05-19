Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate

Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate

The Navajo Nation is an area which includes northern Arizona, New Mexico and southern Utah.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndigiBoston

IndigiBoston Published May 17, 2020 WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday night, the Navajo Nation reported an additional 90 new cases… https://t.co/K5fotutWY1 2 days ago

LanternRazer

90% Fave Character Death Rate RT @BeatByBenally: A thread of fundraisers that are helping the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, feel free to share & donate (if… 3 days ago

IndigiBoston

IndigiBoston Published May 15, 2020 57-Hour Weekend Lockdown in Effect WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With the rising number of COVID-19 c… https://t.co/1D9szsMkac 4 days ago

thartman2u

Teresa Hartman RT @BishopNaomi: Healthcare volunteers are needed in Navajo. See article for information. "Morsch said they have about 15 ventilators for… 4 days ago

BishopNaomi

NaoB Healthcare volunteers are needed in Navajo. See article for information. "Morsch said they have about 15 ventilat… https://t.co/6PY1si1fxV 4 days ago

peaceheartjava

Peace.☮Love.♥Coffee.☕ RT @RepOHalleran: ICYMI: Per capita, the Navajo Nation is currently the largest COVID-19 hotspot in our nation. #AZ01 tribal communities do… 5 days ago

RepOHalleran

Rep. Tom O'Halleran ICYMI: Per capita, the Navajo Nation is currently the largest COVID-19 hotspot in our nation. #AZ01 tribal communit… https://t.co/IZz2pjtgUB 6 days ago

KathleenCulhane

Kathleen Culhane RT @TheRabenGroup: With a population of 350K, "the Navajo Nation is the largest Indigenous reservation in the country, bigger than [10] sta… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Navajo Nation hit hard by COVID-19 [Video]

Navajo Nation hit hard by COVID-19

CARES funding for Navajo Nation invested in short and long term solutions.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:57Published
Navajo Nation most infected area in the country [Video]

Navajo Nation most infected area in the country

Navajo Nation is the most infected area in the country.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published