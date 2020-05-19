Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate

The Navajo Nation is an area which includes northern Arizona, New Mexico and southern Utah.
IndigiBoston Published May 17, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday night, the Navajo Nation reported an additional 90 new cases… https://t.co/K5fotutWY1 2 days ago
90% Fave Character Death Rate RT @BeatByBenally: A thread of fundraisers that are helping the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, feel free to share & donate (if… 3 days ago
IndigiBoston Published May 15, 2020
57-Hour Weekend Lockdown in Effect
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With the rising number of COVID-19 c… https://t.co/1D9szsMkac 4 days ago
Teresa Hartman RT @BishopNaomi: Healthcare volunteers are needed in Navajo. See article for information. "Morsch said they have about 15 ventilators for… 4 days ago
NaoB Healthcare volunteers are needed in Navajo. See article for information. "Morsch said they have about 15 ventilat… https://t.co/6PY1si1fxV 4 days ago
Peace.☮Love.♥Coffee.☕ RT @RepOHalleran: ICYMI: Per capita, the Navajo Nation is currently the largest COVID-19 hotspot in our nation. #AZ01 tribal communities do… 5 days ago
Rep. Tom O'Halleran ICYMI: Per capita, the Navajo Nation is currently the largest COVID-19 hotspot in our nation. #AZ01 tribal communit… https://t.co/IZz2pjtgUB 6 days ago
Kathleen Culhane RT @TheRabenGroup: With a population of 350K, "the Navajo Nation is the largest Indigenous reservation in the country, bigger than [10] sta… 6 days ago
Navajo Nation hit hard by COVID-19CARES funding for Navajo Nation invested in short and long term solutions.
Navajo Nation most infected area in the countryNavajo Nation is the most infected area in the country.