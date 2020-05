Jupiter boys donating meals to first responders

Two young brothers are raising big money to feed our local heroes.

RESPONDERS AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS....NO MATTER HOW FARTHIS PANDEMIC STRETCHES.THAT'S THE GOAL OF TWO JUPITERBOYS, RAISING BIG MONEY TOFEED OUR LOCAL HEROES.

MAX ANDGAVIN GELINAS STARTED"GERNEROUS PORTIONS".

THROUGHA GO-FUND-ME PAGE, THEY'VERAISED MORE THAN FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

WITH THAT,THEY'VE BOUGHT FOOD, FROMLOCAL RESTAURANTS, FORHOSPITALS LIKE JUPITER MEDICALCENTER AND PALM BEACH GARDENSMEDICAL CENTER.

THEY'VE ALSODELIVERED TO LOCAL FIRE RESCUESTATIONS AND THE JUPITERPOLICE DEPARTMENT.

THE BOYSARE PROUD OF HOW THEY CAN HELPTHEY'RE LOCAL FRONTLINEWORKERS AND MORE."AND NOT ONLY DID WE WANT TOHELP OUT THE HEALTHCARE WORKERSAND FIRST RESPONDERS, WE ALSOWANTED TO HEP OUT OUR LOCALRESTAURANTS.

THE ONES THAT ARESTRUGGLING DURING THIS LIKE,TOUGH SHUT DOWN.

WE JUWANTED TO HELP THEM OUT." SOFAR "GENEROUS PORTIONS" HASDISHED OUT NEARLY 400 MEALS.IF YOU'D LIKE TO PITCH IN,WE'VE POSTED A LINK TO GERNOUSPORTION'S GO- FUND-ME PAGE ONOUR WEBSITE, WPTV DOT COM.JUST GO TO THE "SEEN ON FIVE"