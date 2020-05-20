Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes, her trainer shares pics

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes, her trainer shares pics

Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes, her trainer shares pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans daughter Suhana Khan is spending time with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Suhana Khan's dance trainer shares her pics

Suhana Khan has been quite active on social media since the lockdown has been imposed. She is seen...
IndiaTimes - Published

Entertainment News: Suhana Khan learns belly dancing, trainer shares pics of virtual classes 'before and during' lockdown!

Even before Suhana Khan's debut, fans are interested to know more about her. She has several fan...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SRKsCommander_

KING KHAN 👑 RT @ZoomTV: #Watch: @iamsrk's daughter #Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing lessons during the #lockdown. Suhana's belly dancing trainer… 1 day ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub Lockdown diaries: #SuhanaKhan takes online belly dance lessons https://t.co/mew0vArbRf 2 days ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com @Suhanakhan01 takes online classes #SuhanaKhan #Bollywood #Tellychakkar https://t.co/jEyf44RB0W 2 days ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily Lockdown diaries: Suhana Khan takes online belly dance lessons - https://t.co/ey3W5r2Ieb https://t.co/kL9DCGjJy5 2 days ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv #Watch: @iamsrk's daughter #Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing lessons during the #lockdown. Suhana's belly dan… https://t.co/9EFbTAA7Na 2 days ago

eastcoastdaily

East Coast Daily Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing classes amid lockdown : Watch Video https://t.co/Q6TgmeDjTw 2 days ago

NatureLover1359

GoodVibes🇮🇳 RT @BangaloreMirror: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is spending time with her parents and little brother AbRam at their Mu… 2 days ago

samajweekly

#samajweekly Lockdown diaries: Suhana Khan takes online belly dance lessons https://t.co/XbDLxIjahm 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Suhana Khan her bff Ananya Panday takes online belly dance lessons [Video]

After Suhana Khan her bff Ananya Panday takes online belly dance lessons

After Suhana Khan now her best friend Ananya Panday too has been taking online belly dancing classes.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published