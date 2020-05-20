10 Relegation Stars Your Club Should Buy!

This is a selection of players at relegation threatened sides whose futures remain at the top of the game.

Their teams may be getting relegated, but there will be a number of clubs ready to take them on after their dazzling performances this season.

From the Premier League there is the Norwich City duo of Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia, while in La Liga, Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas could be set to depart Catalonia no quicker than he has arrived.

We also have a number of stars in Ligue 1, and at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.