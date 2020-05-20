Altius Gymnastics offers online classes, hopes to open soon

As a facility where sports and business collide, Altius Gymnastics is still waiting to reopen its doors.

A LOCAL GYM USING A LITTLECREATIVITY TO STAY INBUSINESS.

IN THIS MORNING'SWE'RE OPEN SERIES ... DELANEYBREY TAKES US TO ALTIUSGYMNASTICS ACADEMY IN FRANKLIN.AS A FACILITY WHERE SPORTS ANDBUSINESS COLLIDE - ALTIUS GYMIS STILL WAITING TO REOPENIT'S DOORS.

"We initiallyclosed down March 13th and wewere hoping it would be fortwo or three weeks.

At thebeginning of April when itbecame apparent that it wouldbe much longer we switched toonline classesUSING ZOOM TOCONNECT WITH STUDENTS FOUR TOFIVE TIMES A DAY - JILL DAMORAAND OTHER INSTRUCTORS PUTTHEIR CREATIVE MINDS TO WORK."For teaching handstands andcartwheels at the gym we usealot of panel mats folded up.Instead at home we figured outthat putting towels intosuitcases works for them toput their hands on.

We've usedtwo chairs to hold themselvesup like a bar.

And then alotof handstands against walls.So there is actually quite abit you can doREGISTERINGONLINE - FOR 40 DOLLARS AMONTH - GYMNASTS HAVE ACCESSTO AROUND 13 CLASSES A WEEK.AND ALTIUS EVEN MANGED TOWRANGLE IN SOME NONWISCONSINITES."We welcomeanyone, it's been pretty coolwe've had some people fromTexas and others from NebraskaEVEN WITH SUCCESS IN KEEPINGGYMNAST ACTIVE ONLINE - JILL'SMAIN FOCUS HAS ALWAYS BEEN TOREOPEN ALTIUS - AND THE OTHER50 GYMS SHE'S BEENCOMMUNICATING WITH THROUGHOUTWISCONSIN TO DEVELOP STANDARDSAFETY MEASURES.

: "We can saylook your gymnastics clubs aresafe we are aware of this andwe are doing everything we canto keep your kids healthy andprovide them an outlet ofphysical activity that theyhaven't hadAS THE STATE STARTSTO SLOWLY REOPEN - JILL ISHOPEFUL THEY WILL BE ABLE TOREUNITE WITH STUDENTS - ANDHOPEFULLY MAKE SOME BIRTHDAYWISHES COME TRUE.

"It's goingto be so exciting, I can notwait to see everybody.

I had agirl's mom text me thismorning that all she wants forher birthday is to be able tocome back to the gym...so itwill be really specialDELANEYBREY TMJ4 NEW