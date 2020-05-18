'Put BJP flag over buses arranged for migrant workers, but let them run': Priyanka Gandhi

Global  

General Secretary of Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi urged Uttar Pradesh government to give permit to the buses arranged for migrant workers.

Congress leader said that if Uttar Pradesh government wants they can put flag of their own party (Bharatiya Janata Party) on the buses.

"900 buses were parked for migrant workers in Delhi border but the Uttar Pradesh government is not giving permission to let it enter the state," said Priyanka Gandhi."The migrant workers are spine cord of our nation's development.

The country runs on their blood and sweat.

It's everyone's responsibility.

It's not the time for politics," she added.

