Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:17s - Published 3 hours ago Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight Speaking to CNN, the House Speaker referred to Trump as "morbidly obese". He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say, So, I think it's not a good idea, Nancy Pelosi, via CNN 0

Nancy Pelosi digs at Trump, calls president 'morbidly obese' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a shot at President Trump's weight amid the revelation...

