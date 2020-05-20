Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.

All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th.

Cyclonic storm Amphan makes landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Reports First Death Due To Cyclone Amphan.

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan.

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far taking the total in the city over the 11,000-mark.After a new map claiming parts of Indian territory, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has delivered a new shocker in his offensive against India.

Oli said in a speech in parliament that the Virus from India looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian, blaming India for the spread of coronavirus cases in his country.