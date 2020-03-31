Roger Waters claims David Gilmour banned him from Pink Floyd's website and socials Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 hour ago Roger Waters claims David Gilmour banned him from Pink Floyd's website and socials Roger Waters has hit out at former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour and claimed he has banned him from using the band's website and social media channels. 0

Recent related news from verified sources Roger Waters Claims David Gilmour Banned Him From Pink Floyd's Website "I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd..." *Roger Waters*...

Roger Waters accuses David Gilmour of 'banning' him from Pink Floyd website The group – Waters, Gilmour, Nick Mason and the late Richard Wright – reunited for Live 8 in 2005

