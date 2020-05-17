‘If you had allowed…’: Priyanka Gandhi targets UP govt over buses for migrants

Global  

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing the buses arranged by the party to ferry migrants enter the state.

She said that the Yogi Adityath government insisted on producing the papers of the vehicles, and delayed the initiative by wasting time in communication.

“If you had allowed these buses to run, around 72,000 people would have been home by now.

But they were engaged in politics.

The buses were are standing at the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border since yesterday and are not being of any help,” Gandhi said at a digital press conference.

