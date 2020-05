The Union Health Ministry informed that COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 39.62% in the country today.

"When the first lockdown started, then recovery rate was around 7.1%, the recovery rate during 2nd lockdown was 11.42%, it then rose to 26.59%.

Today the recovery rate is 39.62%," informed Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal while addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi.