Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen says no to 'one country, two systems'
Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen says no to 'one country, two systems'
After inauguration for second term, island's president says Taiwan and China must find peaceful way to coexist.
|Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for "one country, two systems",...
|Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its "one country, two systems" offer of autonomy,...
