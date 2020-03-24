Global  

Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen says no to 'one country, two systems'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
After inauguration for second term, island's president says Taiwan and China must find peaceful way to coexist.

