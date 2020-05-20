Global  

You thought you needed a haircut? These dogs do more

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s
Toronto pups enjoyed a spa day on Tuesday as Ontario, Canada's most populous province began the first phase of reopening its economy after two months of lockdown.

Who let the dogs out?

Groomers welcomed back pups for a much-needed trim Location: Toronto, Canada The Tail Spin Dog Spa gave pooches a day of pampering tending to overgrown fur and nails after weeks without grooming




