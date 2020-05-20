You thought you needed a haircut? These dogs do more Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 weeks ago You thought you needed a haircut? These dogs do more Toronto pups enjoyed a spa day on Tuesday as Ontario, Canada's most populous province began the first phase of reopening its economy after two months of lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Who let the dogs out? Groomers welcomed back pups for a much-needed trim Location: Toronto, Canada The Tail Spin Dog Spa gave pooches a day of pampering tending to overgrown fur and nails after weeks without grooming







You Might Like



Tweets about this