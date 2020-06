Reporter's gift of shoes to migrant goes viral Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:34s - Published on May 20, 2020 Reporter's gift of shoes to migrant goes viral A BBC Hindi reporter gave his own shoes to a barefoot migrant worker trying to get home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: Reporter's gift of shoes to migrant goes viral A BBC Hindi reporter gave his own shoes to a barefoot migrant worker trying to get home.

BBC News - Published on May 20, 2020