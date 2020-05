Couples in eastern China lined up to register for marriage on May 20 as the date is thought to have a good meaning.

The video, filmed in the city of Zhenjiang in Jiangsu Province, shows couples waiting in a long queue in front of the civil affairs bureau.

According to reports, "520" has a similar pronunciation as "I love you" in Mandarin, so couples thought registering on May 20 has a good meaning.

