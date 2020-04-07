Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patton Oswalt On Inspiration For New Comedy Special

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Patton Oswalt On Inspiration For New Comedy Special

Patton Oswalt On Inspiration For New Comedy Special

Patton Oswalt says finding love with Meredith Salenger after the 2016 death of his first wife, writer Michelle McNamara, inspired his new Netflix comedy special.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patton Oswalt I Love Everything Trailer [Video]

Patton Oswalt I Love Everything Trailer

Patton Oswalt- I Love Everything - Official Trailer - Netflix Standup Comedy Special Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published
Top 20 Funniest Comedians Of The Century (So Far) [Video]

Top 20 Funniest Comedians Of The Century (So Far)

These are the leaders of comedy's new era. For this list, we'll be ranking the funniest, most popular and influential comedians of the modern era.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 27:04Published