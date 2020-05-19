Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KENTUCKY RETAIL

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
KENTUCKY RETAIL
KENTUCKY RETAIL
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

KENTUCKY RETAIL

Coverage continues with john rawlings - who's keeping track of the latest developments this morning - as kentucky governor andy beshear's "healthy at work plan moves along.... john joins us live from henderson county - as the bluegrass state remains on schedule with reopening kentucky.... good morning john.... good morning to you tommy..

It's another big day in the commonweatlh..

As retail stores are back open for business..

But under strict guidelines.

The biggest requirement in regards to social distancing..

Businesses must limit the number of customers present to 33% of the maximum permitted occupancy of the facility.

Retailers must also make sure that customers do not congregate in areas of the store..

By marking off spots to stand on to show that everyone is six feet apart.

Instead of waiting in line to head into a particular store..

Businesses are being asked to tell customers to wait in their cars until they are called on to enter the establishment.

And when it comes to touching items..

Retailers are being asked to keep a close eye on what the customer is trying on..

Because the apparel or item that is touched must be sanitized before returning back to the main floor.

Other cleaning and disinfecting requirements are that businesses must provide sanitizing stations..

And that any shared surfaces..

Such as pin pads..

Water fountains..

Doors..

Etc are wiped down frequently.

Employees must use personal protective equipment when on the main floor..

And be trained on how to use and dispose ppe properly.

Businesses are being asked to establish a policy as to whether they will or will not serve customers wearing masks..

As they have the right to refuse service to protect their employees if they set up a face mask policy.

Now that businesses are opening back up..

Restaurants are soon to follow..

As there time to re-open is this friday.

Reporting live in henderson..

John rawlings..

44 news.

As



Recent related news from verified sources

Trifecta of popular Louisville attractions to open retail components

Three popular museums and a bourbon attraction in Downtown Louisville plan to reopen their gift shop...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ekucolonel92

steve mcclain RT @KYRETAIL: The Kentucky Retail Federation welcomes back customers to Kentucky's retail stores #shophealthyKY Retail Welcome https://t.co… 6 hours ago

KYRETAIL

KY Retail Federation The Kentucky Retail Federation welcomes back customers to Kentucky's retail stores #shophealthyKY Retail Welcome… https://t.co/VqkZqfQTYy 6 hours ago

ADCollaborative

Craig Chinn #Kentucky⁠⠀ #ADC converted this typical food court into a food hall experience with more intimate rustic appeal!… https://t.co/gj1gLvGmV5 7 hours ago

KyAgBusiness

KY AgriBusiness RT @KYRETAIL: The Kentucky Retail Federation capped off a busy week of interviews with President Tod Griffin taping a segment of Kentucky N… 10 hours ago

Site4Lease

Site 4 Lease RT @NAIIsaac: Leasing opportunities available at Mall Road Retail Center, located near Fayette Mall in Lexington, KY. 2,210 SF available f… 13 hours ago

KYRETAIL

KY Retail Federation The Kentucky Retail Federation capped off a busy week of interviews with President Tod Griffin taping a segment of… https://t.co/ARbAW6qBMu 13 hours ago

NAIIsaac

NAI Isaac Leasing opportunities available at Mall Road Retail Center, located near Fayette Mall in Lexington, KY. 2,210 SF a… https://t.co/rjzrrv0gFm 14 hours ago

AshliWatts

Ashli Watts A little retail therapy at lunch today. Let’s support our Kentucky businesses! @KyChamber https://t.co/TMtWoafZNM 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kentucky stores reopen with masks, sanitizer and customer limits [Video]

Kentucky stores reopen with masks, sanitizer and customer limits

Non-essential retail stores across Kentucky opened their doors Wednesday for the first time since March 25. The marks of the COVID-19 pandemic were visible inside.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:31Published
Goodwill To Reopen [Video]

Goodwill To Reopen

After temporarily closing as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will soon reopen all if their 66 retail stores and donation centers. Devone Holt, vice president of..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished