KENTUCKY RETAIL

kentucky governor andy beshear's "healthy at work plan moves along.... as the bluegrass state remains on schedule with reopening kentucky....

It's another big day in the commonweatlh..

As retail stores are back open for business..

But under strict guidelines.

The biggest requirement in regards to social distancing..

Businesses must limit the number of customers present to 33% of the maximum permitted occupancy of the facility.

Retailers must also make sure that customers do not congregate in areas of the store..

By marking off spots to stand on to show that everyone is six feet apart.

Instead of waiting in line to head into a particular store..

Businesses are being asked to tell customers to wait in their cars until they are called on to enter the establishment.

And when it comes to touching items..

Retailers are being asked to keep a close eye on what the customer is trying on..

Because the apparel or item that is touched must be sanitized before returning back to the main floor.

Other cleaning and disinfecting requirements are that businesses must provide sanitizing stations..

And that any shared surfaces..

Such as pin pads..

Water fountains..

Doors..

Etc are wiped down frequently.

Employees must use personal protective equipment when on the main floor..

And be trained on how to use and dispose ppe properly.

Businesses are being asked to establish a policy as to whether they will or will not serve customers wearing masks..

As they have the right to refuse service to protect their employees if they set up a face mask policy.

Now that businesses are opening back up..

Restaurants are soon to follow..

As there time to re-open is this friday.

