Class of 2020 share their senior high school experience amid the pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:40s - Published now Class of 2020 share their senior high school experience amid the pandemic May 20 is the last day of school for CCSD students and it's usually full of excitement and anticipation for summer, but this year is very different. This morning we want to honor all the hard work from students across the valley -- especially seniors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Class of 2020 share their senior high school experience amid the pandemic WHICH IS USUALLY FULL OFEXCITMENT AND ANITCIPATION FORSUMMER - BUT THIS YEAR IS VERYDIFFERENT.THIS MORNING WE WANT TO HONORALL THE HARDWORK FROM STUDENTSACROSS THE VALLEY - ESPECIALLYSENIORS.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA SPOKE WITH SOMELOCAL SENIORS ABOUT THISMILESTONE.I AM AT DURANGO HIGH SCHOOLWHERE ONE OF THOSE SENIORS ISPOKE WITH IS GRADUATING FROM.THEY SAID NO DOUBT -- THEPANDEMIC BROUGHT ADISAPPOINTING ENDING TO THEIRHIGH SCHOOL YEARS.BUT IT ALSO TAUGH THEM SOMEUNEXPECTED LESSONS.WHAT HAS THIS LAST PORTION OFYOUR SENIOR YEAR BEEN LIKE?KYLAH: FOR ME PERSONALLY I WASJUST STARTING MY SPRING SPORTAND SO THAT'S WHEN PRACTICE ISCANCELED BEFORE I KNEW ITSCHOOL WAS CANCELLED.I JUST FEEL LIKE REMOTELEARNING HAS GONE TO A TOTALLYDIFFERENT HIGH HERE BECAUSEEVERYBODY'S USING IT.WERE ANY OF YOU AT ALL ABLE TOSAY GOODBYE TO YOUR FRIENDS,TEACHERS? MARIANA: ON THE LASTDAY I HAVE THIS FEELING THAT WEWERE NOT GOING TO COME BACKNEXT MONDAY SO I JUST SAID BYETO MY TWO FAVORITE TEACHERS ANDI JUST SAY GOODBYE TO THEM ANDGIVE THEM THANK YOU FOREVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED JUSTIN CASE WE'RE NOT BACK.BY THE WAY, MR.DANSON! WHAT ARE YOUR PLANSMOVING FORWARD? AALIYAH: I PLANON GOING TO USC TO MAJOR INLIFESPAN HEALTH SO THAT'S MYPLAN BUT RIGHT NOW RIGHT NOWI'M JUST WORKING CAUSE WE'REOUT OF SCHOOL SO I'MJUST WORKING TO SUPPORT MYFAMILY.IF YOU CAN TALK TO SENIORSRIGHT NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU SAY?KYLAH: I GUESS I WOULD SAY THATEVEN IF THINGS DIDN'T END UPTHE WAY WE WANT THEM TO.WE JUST HAVE TO LOOK BACK ONTHE LAST FOUR YEARS AND LIKEREMEMBER ALL THAT WE'VE GAINED.AALIYAHL AND THIS PANDEMIC ISJUST ANOTHER THING THAT IS JUSTGOING TO MAKE US LEARN TORESPECT THE TIME WE HAVE WITHIS GOING TO MAKE US MORESTRONGER.THOSE SENIORS ARE STAYINGOPTIMISTIC FOR THE FUTURE...THAT ONE DAY THEY'LL BE ABLE TOBE WITH FRIENDS AND TEACHERSONCE AGAIN FOR A DELAYED BUTDESERVED CELEBRATION.NP13AN.MISSING OUT ON BIG MILESTONES -CAN BE TOUGH TO HANDLE FORSTUDENTS WHO ARE GRADUATING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Cathy Freeman RT @HillsboroR3Band: To honor the Senior Class of 2020, we want to recognize our Senior Band members for their service to the Hillsboro Ban… 12 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Senior Spotlight: Grad Says Giving Back Is What He's Most Proud Of



Lauren Pastrana reports Fahim Azaz is the salutatorian for his Coral Springs High School senior class. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:00 Published 41 minutes ago Sunset High School Parents Create Facebook Page For Seniors Missing Out On Opportunities



The "Adopt a Senior" page allows parents to post their senior's photos and bio, then someone in the community adopts them and sends them a graduation gift. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:35 Published 15 hours ago