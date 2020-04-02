Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 hours ago Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants Two in three Americans said they flat-out don't remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in five said they spend the nine-to-five wearing PJs or comfy clothes.It's no surprise then that seven in 10 of those polled said they much prefer working from home than heading into the office every day.The survey from Mattress Firm, conducted by OnePoll, found that even though the respondents live where they work, 44 percent said they've still been "late" to clock in and six in 10 said they have taken a nap during the day.But is the flexibility that working from home offers employees bad for productivity, considering all the distractions?Based on the survey results, no. In fact, the opposite is true.Nearly three-quarters of the respondents (70%) said they've been more productive working from home than they were in the office. Maybe naps are helping to boost productivity.According to Dr. Sujay Kansagra, sleep health consultant for Mattress Firm, "Napping may help improve mental agility, memory and alertness. A nap as short as 20 minutes can help rejuvenate you for the rest of the day and give you the boost you need to perform your best."And working from home offers all sorts of places to call your workstation — including your bed.More than half of those surveyed said they've napped on the clock (59%) or "worked from bed" (57%) and that it made them realize they need a new bed (52%).And of those who have swapped their desk for their bed, respondents said close to four hours of their workday was spent there — that's nearly half the workweek."Our bed tends to be a place of comfort and familiarity, especially during times of uncertainty or anxiety, so it's completely understandable to want to work from bed," said Kansagra. "But it's important to remember your bedroom should be your sleep sanctuary and should be kept separate from your workspace."The COVID-19 pandemic has many of us working remotely, but it's also changed our lives in other ways, most notably coping with feelings of stress, isolation and anxiety. The survey results show Americans are still trying to adjust and deal with these emotions."If you find yourself thinking excessively about the pandemic, it's important to find time and space to decompress. Restful sleep allows our brains and bodies to relax after a tough day and having a comfortable mattress and sleeping environment is a vital part of sleep hygiene," said Dr. Kansagra."This is even more important during times of stress, as stress can take both a mental and physical toll. Also, try your best to maintain a similar schedule each day, and try to keep the day as normal as possible despite all the changes."Social distancing during the pandemic may have limited face to face interactions but creating a sense of normalcy for some seems to include taking the time for self-care or virtually interacting with family and friends.Which is why, according to the poll, one in three Americans surveyed have taken it upon themselves to cut their own hair or give themselves a manicure.And 63 percent of respondents said they've socialized via a video application, with 23 percent saying they do so five times per week.The top ways to deal with anxious feelings were found to be exercising (55%), watching TV and movies (51%), meditating (42%) and sleeping more (39%). 0

