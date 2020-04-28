Virginia Family Finds Nearly $1 Million Cash On Road During Saturday Afternoon Drive, Returns To Local Authorities
A Caroline County, Virginia family was surprised to find that they were driving around with $1 million in cash after picking up a couple of trash bags out of the middle of the road during their Saturday afternoon drive.