Virginia Family Finds Nearly $1 Million Cash On Road During Saturday Afternoon Drive, Returns To Local Authorities Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 hour ago Virginia Family Finds Nearly $1 Million Cash On Road During Saturday Afternoon Drive, Returns To Local Authorities A Caroline County, Virginia family was surprised to find that they were driving around with $1 million in cash after picking up a couple of trash bags out of the middle of the road during their Saturday afternoon drive. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Virginia family finds nearly $1M in bags on road during drive A family suffering from cabin fever due to the novel coronavirus lockdown in Virginia went out for...

