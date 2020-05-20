Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue
Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder The company announced the
product will no longer be sold
in the U.S. or Canada.
Johnson & Johnson,
via statement Johnson & Johnson has faced
thousands of lawsuits alleging that
the talc-based baby powder contains
the carcinogen asbestos.
The company has continually
denied the allegation.
Johnson & Johnson,
via statement 33,000 bottles of the product were recalled
in October after small amounts of asbestos
were found by regulators with the
Food and Drug Administration.
Johnson & Johnson claims that
15 tests conducted by
two different laboratories on the same
bottle of power found no evidence of asbestos.