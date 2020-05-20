Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder The company announced the product will no longer be sold in the U.S. or Canada.

Johnson & Johnson, via statement Johnson & Johnson has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging that the talc-based baby powder contains the carcinogen asbestos.

The company has continually denied the allegation.

Johnson & Johnson, via statement 33,000 bottles of the product were recalled in October after small amounts of asbestos were found by regulators with the Food and Drug Administration.

Johnson & Johnson claims that 15 tests conducted by two different laboratories on the same bottle of power found no evidence of asbestos.