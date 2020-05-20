Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder The company announced the product will no longer be sold in the U.S. or Canada.

Johnson & Johnson, via statement Johnson & Johnson has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging that the talc-based baby powder contains the carcinogen asbestos.

The company has continually denied the allegation.

Johnson & Johnson, via statement 33,000 bottles of the product were recalled in October after small amounts of asbestos were found by regulators with the Food and Drug Administration.

Johnson & Johnson claims that 15 tests conducted by two different laboratories on the same bottle of power found no evidence of asbestos.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson to stop sales of baby powder in US and Canada amid cancer lawsuits

New Jersey-based firm faces thousands of lawsuits amid claims about alleged cancer risks
Independent - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsThe AgeReutersNewsmaxbizjournals


Do UK parents need to be concerned about Johnson & Johnson talc scandal?

Johnson & Johnson has stopped sales of its talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada amid cancer...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson is abandoning a product that it may be most identified with and has been selling for more than 100 years -- talc-based baby powder. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
Johnson & Johnson Announces They Will No Longer Sell Talc Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Announces They Will No Longer Sell Talc Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada

Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday they will stop selling their popular talc Baby Powder. According to Reuters, the decision will affect only the United States and Canadian markets. J&J says..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published