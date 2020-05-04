Virtual online teaching challenges

Action News Now talks with an elementary school teacher as she navigates the new realities of instructing youngsters online.

Our region - classrooms ...have gone virtual.

Chico unified school district includes 23 schools - with over 12-thousand k-12 students.

I caught up with a mcmanus elementary school teacher, to see how some of the youngest learners *and the instructor* - are adapting to online classes.

This usually bustling campus is quiet... no book bags, no lunch bags... but the kids... are still learning...stand up open)) but the kids&are still learning& "nats"ãit cannot see and it has no hairãthe tiny kangaroo& ((track)) 2nd and 3rd grade reading and comprehension lessonãin the age of coronavirus 34 year veteran teacher terri lowe is somehow pulling it off& with the k-5 crowd.

Hosting classes in english language "weve been doing online for 7 weeks& " is this an effective way to teach young children?

In the classroom is more effective, but this is the next best thing."

((track)) i joined lowe and her students& only 8 of the ten showed up& to see how our instructors are adjusting.

There are challenges& and successes.

"55" i was having to navigate google classroom, and zoom and my graphics and work the chat room and manage the kids online, to make sure they are focused and awake and paying attention and not disappearing and coming back."

5:19 i have learned so much that i do go back in the classroom i'l have a better handle on technology.

"8:15" "what concerns me the most is that 100% of our kids are not getting the education they need to be getting; as hard as we are trying, it's not like being in the classroom."

Lowe holds several different classes... the english language development like we saw, "one on one" lessons and small group lessons.

For the more amibitious students... they could be attending up to four online courses a day, with different instructors.

