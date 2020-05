Target’s Online Sales More Than Doubled During Lockdown Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:24s - Published 50 minutes ago Target’s Online Sales More Than Doubled During Lockdown Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Target's coronavirus-led online sales surge comes at heavy costs Target Corp's quarterly online sales surged 141% due to panic buying in the coronavirus crisis, the...

Reuters - Published 4 hours ago



Target sees online sales grow by over 275% in April Retail giant Target has kept its nearly 2,000 stories open across the U.S., continuously changing how...

CBS News - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this