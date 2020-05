shatou🌈🍖 comms open!! RT @alissas: You are stuck indoors and you’ve been blowing through the Netflix catalogue at lightning speed for the last 2+ months. Here ar… 1 minute ago

Mitzi🏳️‍⚧️"Mizu"🏳️‍⚧️ Malkavya RT @UltimateViolet: @OrenjiSlushy It's on Netflix Japan rn and will release worldwide on June 30th. You can also use sites like kissanime o… 2 minutes ago

Nathan Buntoum RT @PopCrave: .@Netflix drops new teaser for the final season of “13 Reasons Why” out Friday, June 5th. Full trailer arrives tomorrow.… 2 minutes ago

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT Avengers: Infinity War will be dropped from Netflix on June 25th. It'll show up on Disney Plus June 26 as a Disney… https://t.co/iaCPXtMRe0 3 minutes ago

b Say no more, if Shameless seasons 1-11 get added to Netflix in June I'll be dead to the world until I've watched it all atleast twice 3 minutes ago

Brightly 'Hannibal' is Finally Coming to Netflix On Netflix on June 5 https://t.co/wKfUM4DmCL https://t.co/GPHNby0R1o 4 minutes ago