How could the pandemic play a role in the 2020 election?

JUST UNDER SIX MONTHS FROMTHE 2020 ELECTION, I SPOKE WITHA POLITICAL SCIENTIST ABOUTHOW HE THINKS THE VIRUS MIGHTIMPACT THE VOTE."I THINK THERE'S GOING TO BE ALOT OF INTERESTING DETAILS ABOUTWHAT ISAFFECTED, THE DEBATE, THE WAYTHAT RALLIES ARE OR ARE NOTHELD."ALLEN BOLAR IS A POLITICALSCIENCE PROFESSOR ATBAKERSFIELD COLLEGE, AND HE SAYSTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ISLIKELY TO MAKE THE 2020PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION LOOKDIFFERENT THAN OTHERS.

AMID THEPANDEMIC, THE ELECTION HASBEEN FAR FROM THE TOP OF MINDFOR SOME, BUT SOME NEWSCOMING FROM CALIFORNIA GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOM THISMONTH AS HE REQUIRED COUNTIES TOSEND VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOTS FOR THE NOVEMBERGENERAL ELECTION TO ALLREGISTERED VOTERS."PART OF THE REASON THAT PEOPLEWORRY ABOUT MAIL-IN BALLOTS ISTHATPEOPLE WORRY IT'S A REASON TOUSE THE ELECTORAL PROCESS TOBENEFIT APARTICULAR SIDE."BUT BOLAR SAYS THE DATA SHOWSTHAT'S NOT TRUE.

IN FACT, HEBELIEVE MAIL-IN BALLOTS ARE APOSITIVE THING BECAUSE THEYTEND TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE VOTERTURNOUT, WHICH MAKES FOR ASLIGHTLY MORE ACCURATE DEPICTIONOF WHATCONSTITUENTS FEEL.

HE SAYS ITALSO MAKES IT EASIER FORPEOPLE TO RESEARCH CANDIDATES ONTHE BALLOT."IT'S HARDER TO DO WHEN YOU GO TOTHE POLLING PLACE BECAUSE YOUHAVE TO FILL IT OUT THERE."THERE WILL STILL BE AN OPTION TOVOTE IN PERSON FOR THOSE THATWANT TO.

BOLAR SAYS THE WAY THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC ISHANDLED BY THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION WILL NO DOUBTPLAY A ROLE IN AMERICA'S VOTECOME NOVEMBER, BUT A GOODAMOUNT OF PEOPLE ARE ALREADYDECIDED."THERE'S LIKE 10-15 PERCENT OFPEOPLE WHO WILL PROBABLY BEGENUINELY UP INTHE AIR AND WE'LL HAVE TO KINDOF PAY ATTENTION TO THE POLLSLEADING UP TOTHIS SUMMER."BOLAR SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP CANACTUALLY BENEFIT FROMTHE PANDEMIC SIMPLY BECAUSE HE'SIN THE NEWS SO OFTEN, WHILEJOE BIDEN, THE PRESUMPTIVEDEMOCRATIC NOMINEE IS NOT.STILL THOSE 10-15 PERCENT CAN BESWAYED IF THEY DON'T LIKE WHATTHEY SEE FROM TRUMP IN THECOMING MONTHS.

PRESIDENT TRUMP MIGHT BE FACING AN UPHILL BATTLE IN