Trump Opposed To Unemployment Boosts

President Donald Trump is reportedly opposed to extending ramped-up unemployment benefits.

The benefits added $600 to laid-off workers' weekly checks.

Business Insider says the increased unemployment payments are part of the CARES Act approved in March.

The benefits are set to expire on July 31.

Cutting the incentives would equal a pay reduction for millions of laid-off workers while unemployment is soaring to record levels.