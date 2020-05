Brian Westbrook: Brady's training sessions are critical for Bucs success Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:53s - Published 55 seconds ago Brian Westbrook: Brady's training sessions are critical for Bucs success Tom Brady’s arm reportedly “looked live” during workout with Bucs receivers at Tampa Bay high school. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook, who talks about how critical these training session will be for Brady and the Bucs, and gives them an opportunities to bond and learn each other's playing styles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Brian Westbrook: Brady's training sessions are critical for Bucs success Tom Brady’s arm reportedly “looked live” during workout with Bucs receivers at Tampa Bay high...

FOX Sports - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this