President Trump has Some Political Allies That Are Also Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Fabian E. Lyonga @CNNPolitics When should we ever expect to hear "when the president is correct"? Why do we all the time get only n… https://t.co/gM5ddO9y12 1 hour ago

Frankly, I’m the patriot RT @StephenKing: 1820 is a political action committee backing Senator Susan Collins. It lauds her for bipartisanship and independence. Tho… 1 hour ago

Ann Carter RT @playbookplus: President DONALD TRUMP has reinjected BARACK OBAMA into the political fray. Some Republicans have wondered about the wisd… 2 hours ago

Kim Turpin 🇺🇲 RT @AriFleischer: Remember when this was blamed on President Trump? Add it to the list of over-the-top, false accusations against him. I ge… 2 hours ago

KingDavid @Holly_WV @SharNeal Check out CNN's web site. Nary a mention of any aspect of #Obamagate. Every political headline… https://t.co/SMhgdh9MZS 4 hours ago

Jeff Frank RT @DebraShahani: @NorahODonnell @CBSEveningNews Leave it to a DEMOCRAT political HACK, It's PRESIDENT TRUMP, NOT "Mr. Trump " SHOW SOME… 5 hours ago

POLITICO Playbook President DONALD TRUMP has reinjected BARACK OBAMA into the political fray. Some Republicans have wondered about th… https://t.co/TuHopWZKCn 6 hours ago