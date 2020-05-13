President Trump has Some Political Allies That Are Also Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Following President Trump’s surprising revelation that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 prevention, some Trump allies say they in fact have taken the controversial drug too.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Fabian E. Lyonga @CNNPolitics When should we ever expect to hear "when the president is correct"?
Why do we all the time get only n… https://t.co/gM5ddO9y12 1 hour ago
Frankly, I’m the patriot RT @StephenKing: 1820 is a political action committee backing Senator Susan Collins. It lauds her for bipartisanship and independence. Tho… 1 hour ago
Ann Carter RT @playbookplus: President DONALD TRUMP has reinjected BARACK OBAMA into the political fray. Some Republicans have wondered about the wisd… 2 hours ago
Kim Turpin 🇺🇲 RT @AriFleischer: Remember when this was blamed on President Trump? Add it to the list of over-the-top, false accusations against him. I ge… 2 hours ago
KingDavid @Holly_WV @SharNeal Check out CNN's web site.
Nary a mention of any aspect of #Obamagate.
Every political headline… https://t.co/SMhgdh9MZS 4 hours ago
Jeff Frank RT @DebraShahani: @NorahODonnell @CBSEveningNews Leave it to a DEMOCRAT political HACK, It's PRESIDENT TRUMP, NOT "Mr. Trump "
SHOW SOME… 5 hours ago
POLITICO Playbook President DONALD TRUMP has reinjected BARACK OBAMA into the political fray. Some Republicans have wondered about th… https://t.co/TuHopWZKCn 6 hours ago
Julie Christine Here is my truth & political choice 2020. as a Female citizen & hostess for a 🗽Partyusa. I support some positive ac… https://t.co/rjNKTikyDF 11 hours ago