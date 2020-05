Heavy winds and rain brought by super cyclone Amphan have caused power outages in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In footage captured on May 20, the hammering rain is heard in complete darkness as the region's lack of electricity produces no light during the evening.

The filmer explained: "Heavy showers with unimaginable wind speed was experienced.

"[The] electricity was off, it was dark everywhere.

"Raindrops with heavy winds can be seen in the video."