shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Banking & Savings In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Renren, up about 50.5% and shares of Group 1 Automotive up about 10.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by Great Western Bancorp, trading higher by about 11.2% and Capital Bancorp, trading higher by about 11.1% on Wednesday.





