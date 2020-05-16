Global  

‘How Can I Be Sick?’: Woman Who Took Hydroxychloroquine For 19 Years To Treat Lupus Still Got COVID-19

A Wisconsin woman who has taken hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat lupus says the anti-malarial drug will not protect someone from COVID-19.

Katie Johnston reports.

