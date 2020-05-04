Global  

Former NFL Star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Left $1,000 Tip A Cooper City Restaurant

A waiter at a popular Cooper City restaurant received a hefty tip from former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who was grateful they had reopened.

Katie Johnston reports.

