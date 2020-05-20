Daily Dividend Report: NOC,AMT,TIF,HAL,MTB

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2020.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2020.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.10 per share on shares of the Company's common stock.

The distribution is payable on July 10, 2020 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Tiffany has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock.

The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 22, 2020.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 second quarter dividend of four and one-half cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on June 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2020.

The decision to set the quarterly dividend at a lower level reflects the current market conditions and uncertainties regarding the depth and duration of this downturn.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.