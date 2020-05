1 Person Injured In Brewerytown Fire Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published 57 minutes ago It happened on the 2300 block of Turner Street. 0

1 Person Injured In Brewerytown Fire I'LL SEND IT OVER TO YOU,JANELLE.GOT TO BE CAREFUL OUT THERE.LLARISA, THANK YOU.IN OTHER NEWS THIS NOON ONEPERSON WAS HURT THIS MORNINGAFTER A FIRE BROKE OUT IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA HOME.IT HAPPENED AROUND 7:00 THISMORNING.FIRE CREWS WERE CALLED TO THESCENE ON THE 2300 BLOCK OFTURNER STREET.THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOORS WEREHEAVILY DAMAGED.THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED WITHINABOUT 15 MINUTES.THE INJURED PERSON WAS TAKEN TOJEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL INAN UNKNOWN CONDITION.





