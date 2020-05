BOLDERBoulder - VirtuALL run and Memorial Day Tribute Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:45s - Published 54 minutes ago BOLDERBoulder - VirtuALL run and Memorial Day Tribute BOLDERBoulder race director Cliff Bosley talks to Denver7's Katie LaSalle about the postponement of this year's race, the creation of the VirtuALL Memorial Day 10k, and how the BOLDERBoulder and Denver7 are working together to keep the traditional end of the race Memorial Day tribute going. 0

