Trump Congratulates Tiffany On Georgetown Law Graduation: I 'Need' A Lawyer

Marcos Pena RT @wsvn: "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a l… 3 minutes ago
WSVN 7 News "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what… https://t.co/kOPAJDcaMQ 11 minutes ago
CNN Newsource Pres. Trump congratulates his daughter Tiffany for graduating from Georgetown Law School; NA-72WE https://t.co/c8W8FfO0K5 24 minutes ago
allgringo RT @ABCPolitics: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughter Tiffa… 29 minutes ago
ABC 7 News - WJLA President @realDonaldTrump is celebrating a new addition to his immediate family: a lawyer.
His youngest daughter,… https://t.co/m2slxq1zwn 30 minutes ago
FOX Baltimore CONGRATS! 🙌🎓 President Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump recently graduated from Georgetown Law School.
https://t.co/X1mJ5pUrgh 48 minutes ago
Andrew RT @ThisWeekABC: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughter Tiffa… 1 hour ago
This Week “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughte… https://t.co/Q9EFApmbDt 2 hours ago
'I Need A Lawyer': Trump Congratulates Tiffany On Georgetown Law GraduationPresident Trump tweeted a celebratory message to Tiffany.
Tiffany Trump Is Officially A Georgetown Law School GraduateTiffany Trump, the daughter of President Trump, is reportedly now an official Georgetown Law School graduate.