Trump Congratulates Tiffany On Georgetown Law Graduation: I 'Need' A Lawyer



Tweets about this Marcos Pena RT @wsvn: "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a l… 3 minutes ago WSVN 7 News "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what… https://t.co/kOPAJDcaMQ 11 minutes ago CNN Newsource Pres. Trump congratulates his daughter Tiffany for graduating from Georgetown Law School; NA-72WE https://t.co/c8W8FfO0K5 24 minutes ago allgringo RT @ABCPolitics: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughter Tiffa… 29 minutes ago ABC 7 News - WJLA President @realDonaldTrump is celebrating a new addition to his immediate family: a lawyer. His youngest daughter,… https://t.co/m2slxq1zwn 30 minutes ago FOX Baltimore CONGRATS! 🙌🎓 President Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump recently graduated from Georgetown Law School. https://t.co/X1mJ5pUrgh 48 minutes ago Andrew RT @ThisWeekABC: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughter Tiffa… 1 hour ago This Week “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Trump tweets, congratulating his daughte… https://t.co/Q9EFApmbDt 2 hours ago