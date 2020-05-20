Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VOICE FINALE WINNER

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
VOICE FINALE WINNER
mark barger shows us who came away with the title
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

VOICE FINALE WINNER

Last night with a two hour finale.

And mark barger shows us who came away with the title.

:00 nats "the winner of the voice is" for the first time....it came down to a final three in the singing competition...and when it was done... nats "todd tilghman" team blake's pastor from meridian, mississippi claimed the voice's season 18 crown.

Capping the show's most unusual season ever.

(sot todd tilghman / winner, "the voice" :20-29) it was hard to focus on being nervous, which is good for me, i guess.

But immediately, when my name was called, the whole room erupted and i don't remember a lot.

I blacked out for a second.

Tilghman's teammate toneisha harris....and team nick's thunderstorm artis finished as runners up..... nats blake shelton says it may have been tilghman's everyman persona that put him over the top.

(sot blake shelton / winning coach :42-52) "someone we feel like, lives down the street from us, or at least we hope, and he's somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day."

The father of eight was the season's first blind audition in california..... but because of covid-19, he and the other contestants sang from their homes over the show's final three weeks.

(sot todd tilghman / winner, "the voice" 1:05-1:17) "it's kinda neat that we got to learn how to use this equipment and even where to put the lights and things like that, so the pro is really that my family is here with me, and the con is that



Recent related news from verified sources

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Find Out the Winner of Season 18

In the season 18 finale, the finalists perform with their coach as the top 5, the top 9 and the...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


The Voice Names a Season 18 Winner in Live Remote Finale

What a season, what a finale, what a time. The Voice just closed out season 18 and revealed a winner...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marknyt

Mark S. Getzfred A Mississippi pastor with eight kids and no professional music background won ‘The Voice’ — and made show history https://t.co/gXqWW9KvwK 1 minute ago

4GWDOTDOTDOT

James Scaminaci III A Mississippi pastor with eight kids and no professional music background won ‘The Voice’ — and made show history… https://t.co/JYabkIt22q 2 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © 'The Voice' crowns new winner in virtual season finale https://t.co/ILisVM7PNu 4 minutes ago

mjsbigblog

mjsbigblog #TheVoice season 18 crowned a winner last night. Check out our recap and performance videos here. https://t.co/rns64QF3xk 11 minutes ago

Nitajo1

Nita Cochran “Todd’s really what this show is all about. He’s never sang outside of church before. He lives in a small town. He’… https://t.co/M2rWHQS81F 12 minutes ago

fanlabelapp

FanLabel Congrats to @todd_tilghman, winner of @NBCTheVoice! 🎤 https://t.co/k4WLqejdb2 28 minutes ago

rshuton1

rshuton The Voice Finale Results Show Recap: [Spoiler]'s Named Season 18's Winner https://t.co/AYBKdH2lQT https://t.co/iEN5oko5lA 40 minutes ago

GardensRosemary

Rosemary A Mississippi pastor with eight kids and no professional music background won ‘The Voice’ — and made show history https://t.co/OaflVMiRub 45 minutes ago