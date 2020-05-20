VOICE FINALE WINNER

mark barger shows us who came away with the title

Last night with a two hour finale.

And mark barger shows us who came away with the title.

:00 nats "the winner of the voice is" for the first time....it came down to a final three in the singing competition...and when it was done... nats "todd tilghman" team blake's pastor from meridian, mississippi claimed the voice's season 18 crown.

Capping the show's most unusual season ever.

(sot todd tilghman / winner, "the voice" :20-29) it was hard to focus on being nervous, which is good for me, i guess.

But immediately, when my name was called, the whole room erupted and i don't remember a lot.

I blacked out for a second.

Tilghman's teammate toneisha harris....and team nick's thunderstorm artis finished as runners up..... nats blake shelton says it may have been tilghman's everyman persona that put him over the top.

(sot blake shelton / winning coach :42-52) "someone we feel like, lives down the street from us, or at least we hope, and he's somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day."

The father of eight was the season's first blind audition in california..... but because of covid-19, he and the other contestants sang from their homes over the show's final three weeks.

(sot todd tilghman / winner, "the voice" 1:05-1:17) "it's kinda neat that we got to learn how to use this equipment and even where to put the lights and things like that, so the pro is really that my family is here with me, and the con is that