Feds revoked license for Edenville Dam in 2018 worried it couldn't handle large floods

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Tweets about this

DuQuene8

Henry Abd RT @T_Keegz: Feds Revoked Michigan Dam License in 2018: ‘Failure … to Safely Pass Flood Flows’ https://t.co/AkEH33ISFs 7 seconds ago

vgkalltheway

Vgkalltheway RT @PatriotPennsy: More evidence of Democrat Malfeasance! #DemsAreCorrupt #VoteDemsOut #VoteRedToSaveMichigan #GoRedStateByState #WWG1WGA… 13 seconds ago

NoraFletcher19

Nora Welcome to Michigan :( Feds revoked license for Edenville Dam in 2018 worried it couldn't handle large floods https://t.co/AcpsOgyMX4 1 minute ago

jCPub19

JJ RT @detroitnews: The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland today. (📷: David Guralnick) → Live story, gallery: https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

GoVols37872

Felonia Von Pantsuit RT @joeinthejeep: Hey .@GovWhitmer, the dam's operating license was pulled and alarms sounded late 2018. What has your admin done about it?… 4 minutes ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland today. (📷: David Guralnick) → Live story, gallery:… https://t.co/wieAfNynT5 4 minutes ago

Luna93053298

Gail RT @mitchellvii: WHERE WAS THE GOVERNOR? Feds Revoked Michigan Dam License in 2018: ‘Failure ... to Safely Pass Flood Flows‘ https://t.co/n… 4 minutes ago

mikerok_mike

Mike RT @MaybeAmes: .@GovWhitmer we're you aware that the feds revoked the license for the Edenville Dam back in 2018 because of concerns the da… 6 minutes ago