TV says the role will be recast when the show returns in 2021.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ruby Rose Is Leaving 'Batwoman' After One Season



Ruby Rose has announced she will be leaving her groundbreaking role on β€œBatwoman”. According to HuffPost, Rose has made the surprising decision after just one season. Rose said; "This was not a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago