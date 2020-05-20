Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood

Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden says Captain Tom Moore has set a marker of generosity for the country with his fundraising efforts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

National hero Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood

National hero Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthoodThe 100-year-old has raised almost £33 million for health service charities
Staffordshire Newsletter - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesBBC Local NewsNew Zealand HeraldWales OnlineHull Daily MailBBC News


Captain Tom, U.K.'s 100-Year-Old Hero, Is Awarded A Knighthood For Fundraising Walks

"I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword, because by then I might be rather a poor old weak...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood: https://t.co/pCpkIG4hH2 #TomMoore 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house [Video]

Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's house

One of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted [Video]

Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted

Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore described his knighthood as 'outstanding' after raising almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published