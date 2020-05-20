Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden says Captain Tom Moore has set a marker of generosity for the country with his fundraising efforts.
Pilot etches smiley face in the sky over Sir Tom Moore's houseOne of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..
Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knightedSecond World War veteran Captain Tom Moore described his knighthood as 'outstanding' after raising almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.