US Video Game Spending Hits New Quarterly Record According to industry analyst NPD Group, the period between January to March saw spending reach an astounding $10.9 billion.

The figure represents a nine percent increase since the same time last year.

NPD Group NPD Group Game sales and in-game microtransactions constituted $9.6 billion of the overall figure, the report found.

The figures have been aided by the coronavirus lockdowns, which have led to an increase in demand for video games and consoles.